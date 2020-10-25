High Wind Warning issued October 25 at 2:11PM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Valleys. Strongest gusts in the Santa
Susanna Mountains between Highways 126 and 118.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive. Be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture
in advance of the onset of strong winds. Monitor the latest
forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source.