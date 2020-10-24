Red Flag Warning issued October 24 at 1:44PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop across most of

Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late Sunday night into Monday,

likely the strongest and most widespread Santa Ana event we have

seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late

Sunday night into mid afternoon Monday, when damaging gusts of 60

to 80 mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph

in the wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the

Ventura coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope

winds will bring rapid drying, with humidities falling into the

teens late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with widespread

single digit humidities by late Monday morning, and continuing

through Tuesday. In general, the offshore winds are expected to

diminish some by Monday night and Tuesday, but there is some

uncertainty in how much the winds will decrease during this time

period.

The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low

humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring widespread

critical fire weather conditions across Los Angeles and Ventura

counties late Sunday night through Tuesday, resulting in the

upgrade to Red Flag Warnings. New fire ignitions will have the

potential for rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long

range spotting, resulting in a threat to life and property.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from midnight Sunday night

to 6 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with damaging wind gusts

of 50 to 60 mph. Strongest winds across the eastern Ventura

valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, northern/western portion of the

San Fernando Valley, and the foothills of the San Gabriel

Valley. Winds likely to diminish some Monday night into Tuesday

morning, with gusts generally 25 to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly into the teens late Sunday

night into early Monday morning, then widespread single digit

humidities by late Monday Morning through Tuesday. Humidities

potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent.

* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due to

downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,

conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range

spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life

and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution

with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to

assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.