Red Flag Warning issued October 24 at 1:44PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR
THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop across most of
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late Sunday night into Monday,
likely the strongest and most widespread Santa Ana event we have
seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late
Sunday night into mid afternoon Monday, when damaging gusts of 60
to 80 mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph
in the wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the
Ventura coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope
winds will bring rapid drying, with humidities falling into the
teens late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with widespread
single digit humidities by late Monday morning, and continuing
through Tuesday. In general, the offshore winds are expected to
diminish some by Monday night and Tuesday, but there is some
uncertainty in how much the winds will decrease during this time
period.
The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low
humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring widespread
critical fire weather conditions across Los Angeles and Ventura
counties late Sunday night through Tuesday, resulting in the
upgrade to Red Flag Warnings. New fire ignitions will have the
potential for rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long
range spotting, resulting in a threat to life and property.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY, which is in effect from midnight Sunday night to 6 PM
PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts of 60 to 75
mph late Sunday night through Monday. Isolated gusts to 80 mph
are possible on the peaks. Strongest winds across the Los
Angeles County mountains. Winds likely to diminish some Monday
night into Tuesday morning, with gusts generally 35 to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly into the teens late Sunday
night into early Monday morning, then widespread single digit
humidities by late Monday morning through Tuesday. Humidities
potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent.
* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this
event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due to
downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,
conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range
spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life
and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution
with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to
assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation
route.
Comments