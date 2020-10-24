High Wind Warning issued October 24 at 1:43PM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 80 on the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains. Strongest in

and around the Highway 14 and 126 corridors.

* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 3 PM PDT Monday. There’s a

chance that the warning could be extended into Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture

in advance of the onset of strong winds. Monitor the latest

forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source.