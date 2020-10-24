High Wind Warning issued October 24 at 1:43PM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Valleys and Santa Monica

Mountains. Strongest winds in the Santa Monica and Santa Susanna

Mountains, Porter Ranch and Stevenson Ranch, and the Santa

Clarita Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture

in advance of the onset of strong winds. Monitor the latest

forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source.