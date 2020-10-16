Red Flag Warning issued October 16 at 9:16AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TODAY FOR GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS, SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITIES AND HOT TEMPERATURES FOR
THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES AND THE SANTA
CLARITA VALLEY…
.Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are expected
today across parts of LA/Ventura Counties due to gusty Santa Ana
winds. The strongest winds will be in the mountains of Ventura
and Los Angeles Counties and in the Santa Clarita Valley where
wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible through early
afternoon. Humidities will drop into the single digits in most
areas. Winds will decrease in the afternoon, however very hot
temperatures along with single digit humidities and isolated gusty
winds will maintain critical conditions through early evening.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest in Los Angeles County in and around the Highway 14
corridor.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
In addition to the threat of a wind driven fire, there is a
significant threat of large plume dominated fires with extreme
fire behavior in areas where winds are lighter.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.