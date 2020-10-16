Red Flag Warning issued October 16 at 9:16AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TODAY FOR GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS, SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITIES AND HOT TEMPERATURES FOR

THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES AND THE SANTA

CLARITA VALLEY…

.Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are expected

today across parts of LA/Ventura Counties due to gusty Santa Ana

winds. The strongest winds will be in the mountains of Ventura

and Los Angeles Counties and in the Santa Clarita Valley where

wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible through early

afternoon. Humidities will drop into the single digits in most

areas. Winds will decrease in the afternoon, however very hot

temperatures along with single digit humidities and isolated gusty

winds will maintain critical conditions through early evening.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Strongest in Los Angeles County in and around the Highway 14

corridor.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

In addition to the threat of a wind driven fire, there is a

significant threat of large plume dominated fires with extreme

fire behavior in areas where winds are lighter.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.