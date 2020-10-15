Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 2:17PM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS, SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITIES AND HOT

TEMPERATURES FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES

COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…

.Surface high pressure will build into the Great Basin tonight

into Friday which will help to strengthen the offshore flow over

southwestern California, especially for Ventura and Los Angeles

Counties. This will generate a moderate Santa Ana wind event,

mainly over the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and

Santa Clarita Valley where wind gusts 35 to to 45 mph will be

possible. This combined with humidities lowering into the single

digits will create several hours of critical fire weather

conditions to this area.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Strongest in the Los Angeles County mountains in and around

the Highway 14 corridor.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

In addition to the threat of a wind driven fire, there is a

significant threat of large plume dominated fires with extreme

fire behavior in areas where winds are lighter.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.