Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 2:17PM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS, SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITIES AND HOT
TEMPERATURES FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES
COUNTIES AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY…
.Surface high pressure will build into the Great Basin tonight
into Friday which will help to strengthen the offshore flow over
southwestern California, especially for Ventura and Los Angeles
Counties. This will generate a moderate Santa Ana wind event,
mainly over the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and
Santa Clarita Valley where wind gusts 35 to to 45 mph will be
possible. This combined with humidities lowering into the single
digits will create several hours of critical fire weather
conditions to this area.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Strongest in the Los Angeles County mountains in and around
the Highway 14 corridor.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
In addition to the threat of a wind driven fire, there is a
significant threat of large plume dominated fires with extreme
fire behavior in areas where winds are lighter.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.