Winter Storm Warning issued April 8 at 3:32PM PDT until April 10 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 5500 feet. A mixture of rain and snow possible as

low as 4500 feet.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible across the higher elevations, including portions of

Highway 33 near Pine Mountain Inn.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.