Winter Storm Warning issued April 7 at 4:14AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory scattered snow showers

will bring an additional 1 to 3 inch accumulations through early

this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavier snow is

expected from mid afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Additional snow accumulations during this time are expected to

be 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches between 5000

and 6000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 5 AM PDT Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2

PM PDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally range between

4500 and 5500 feet through Wednesday morning, then rise to

between 5500 and 6000 feet Wednesday afternoon through early

Thursday morning. Highway 33 could be impacted at times with

the lower snow levels. Travel could be very difficult across

the higher elevations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.