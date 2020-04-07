Winter Storm Warning issued April 7 at 2:12PM PDT until April 10 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible above 6000 feet and up to 6 inches above 5000
feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible across the higher elevations, including portions of
Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.