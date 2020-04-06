Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 6:12PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory scattered snow showers

will bring an additional 1 to 3 inch accumulations through early

Tuesday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavier snow is

expected from mid afternoon Tuesday through early Thursday

morning. Additional snow accumulations during this time are

expected to be 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches

between 5000 and 6000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches between 4000 and

5000 feet.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT

Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally range between

4000 and 5000 feet through Wednesday morning, then rise to

between 5000 and 6000 feet Wednesday afternoon through early

Thursday morning. Highway 33 could be impacted at times with the

lower snow levels. Travel could be very difficult across the

higher elevations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.