Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 6:12PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory scattered snow showers
will bring an additional 1 to 3 inch accumulations through early
Tuesday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavier snow is
expected from mid afternoon Tuesday through early Thursday
morning. Additional snow accumulations during this time are
expected to be 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches
between 5000 and 6000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches between 4000 and
5000 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT
Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally range between
4000 and 5000 feet through Wednesday morning, then rise to
between 5000 and 6000 feet Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning. Highway 33 could be impacted at times with the
lower snow levels. Travel could be very difficult across the
higher elevations.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
Comments