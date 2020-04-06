Winter Storm Warning issued April 6 at 1:10AM PDT until April 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…WINTER STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA
AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES…
.A powerful late-season winter-like storm will bring significant
precipitation to the area through Tuesday. With snow levels
dropping to around 5500 feet on today and down to 4000 to 4500
feet by Tuesday morning, significant snowfall accumulation is
likely in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Along
with the snow, southerly winds gusting up to 45 to 55 mph at
times will result in potentially hazardous wintry conditions.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24
inches above 6000 feet and 4 to 12 inches between 4500 and 6000
feet. Lighter accumulations are expected down to 4000 feet by
late tonight or early Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will
gust to between 40 and 50 mph tonight and early Monday.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities
in blowing snow and icy roads will make for dangerous driving
conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and
travel delays.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.