Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 5:18PM PDT until April 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…WINTER STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA

AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES…

.A powerful late-season winter-like storm will bring significant

precipitation to the area through Tuesday. With snow levels

dropping to around 5500 feet on Monday and down to 4000 to

4500 feet by Tuesday morning, significant snowfall accumulation

is likely in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Along with the snow, southerly winds gusting up to 45 to 55 mph

at times will result in potentially hazardous wintry conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24

inches above 6000 feet and 4 to 12 inches between 4500 and 6000

feet. Lighter accumulations are expected down to 4000 feet by

late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will

gust to between 40 and 50 mph tonight and early Monday.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities

in blowing snow and icy roads will make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and

travel delays.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.