Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 3:04AM PDT until April 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…WINTER STORM CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA
AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES…
.A powerful late-season winter storm will bring significant
precipitation to the area today through Tuesday. With snow levels
dropping to around 5500 feet on Monday and down to 4000 to 4500
feet by Tuesday morning, significant snowfall accumulation is
likely in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Along
with the snow, southerly winds gusting up to 45 to 60 mph at
times will result in potentially hazardous wintry conditions.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 8 to 16
inches above 6000 feet and 2 to 8 inches between 4500 and 6000
feet. Southerly winds gusting between 45 and 55 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities
in blowing snow and icy roads make for dangerous driving
conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and
travel delays.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
