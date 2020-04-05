Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 2:17PM PDT until April 7 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…WINTER STORM CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA

AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES…

.A powerful late-season winter storm will bring significant

precipitation to the area through Tuesday. With snow levels

dropping to around 5500 feet on Monday and down to 4000 to 4500

feet by Tuesday morning, significant snowfall accumulation is

likely in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Along

with the snow, southerly winds gusting up to 45 to 55 mph at

times will result in potentially hazardous wintry conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 8 to 16

inches above 6000 feet and 2 to 8 inches between 4500 and 6000

feet. Southerly winds gusting to 45 mph through tonight.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities

in blowing snow and icy roads make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and

travel delays.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.