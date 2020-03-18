URGENT – Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Alerts

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida has become the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus. “On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” his office said in a news release. Diaz-Balart said in a statement that he is “feeling much better” but urged the public to take the virus “extremely seriously. “The unsettling development underscores the unique challenge facing lawmakers as they both grapple with how to contain the spread of coronavirus throughout the US and take steps to avoid spreading it within Congress. Thus far, at least 14 other lawmakers have announced steps to self-quarantine or otherwise isolate themselves as a precaution after coming into contact with an infected individual.