URGENT – Maryland to postpone April primary to June due to coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) — Maryland will postpone its presidential primary from April 28 to June 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s governor announced Tuesday. “While there are many valid reasons for unease and uncertainty right now, ensuring that the voices of Maryland citizens are heard shouldn’t be one of them,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference. The special election to fill the congressional seat of late Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held via vote-by-mail ballots only. This story is breaking and will be updated.