Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 3:49PM PDT until March 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT IN THE MOUNTAINS…
.A cold winter storm will continue to bring moderate to heavy
snow to mountain areas mainly over elevations above 5000 feet
through tonight.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches
for elevations above 5000 feet, and down to light
accumulations over elevations of 3000 feet. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions can be expected.
Closures of higher elevation roads likely including Highway 33
and Lockwood Valley Road. Snow levels near 5000 feet will
quickly lower to around 3000 feet late this afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.