Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:50AM PDT until March 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…
.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to
mountain areas above 5500 feet today into Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8
to 14 inches are expected at elevations above 6000 feet, 4 to 8
inches between 5000 and 6000 feet, with lighter accumulations
down to 3000 feet. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to midnight PDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be between 5000 and 5500
feet this morning, then lower to 3000 feet this evening. Icy
driving conditions can be expected with possible closures of
higher elevation roads including Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley
Road. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
