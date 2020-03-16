Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:50AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…

.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to

mountain areas above 5500 feet today into Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 10 inches are expected at elevations above 5500 feet, 3 to 6

inches between 4500 and 5500 feet, with lighter accumulations

down to 3000 feet. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions and road closures

are likely for higher elevation roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.