Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:50AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…
.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to
mountain areas above 5500 feet today into Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6
to 10 inches are expected at elevations above 5500 feet, 3 to 6
inches between 4500 and 5500 feet, with lighter accumulations
down to 3000 feet. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions and road closures
are likely for higher elevation roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
