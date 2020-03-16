Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 11:26AM PDT until March 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…

.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to

mountain areas mainly over elevations above 5500 feet into

Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches

for elevations above 5500 feet, and down to light accumulations

over elevations of 3000 feet. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions can be expected.

Closures of higher elevation roads likely including Highway 33

and Lockwood Valley Road. Snow levels near 5000 feet will

quickly lower to around 3000 feet late this afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.