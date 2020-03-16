Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 11:26AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…
.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to
mountain areas mainly over elevations above 5500 feet into
Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
for elevations above 5500 feet, and down to light accumulations
over elevations of 3000 feet. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions and road closures
are likely for higher elevation roads. Snow levels will lower
quickly to around 3000 feet by this afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
