Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 11:26AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TODAY INTO TUESDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS…

.A cold winter storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to

mountain areas mainly over elevations above 5500 feet into

Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

for elevations above 5500 feet, and down to light accumulations

over elevations of 3000 feet. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Icy driving conditions and road closures

are likely for higher elevation roads. Snow levels will lower

quickly to around 3000 feet by this afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.