Flash Flood Warning issued March 16 at 2:21PM PDT until March 16 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy
rainfall in the warned area. Rainfall rates around three quarters of
an inch per hour are still being reported.
Areas in the foothills above Montecito and Summerland, including the
San Ysidro Creek basin and State Route 192, are most susceptible to
flash flooding issues.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.