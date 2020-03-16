Flash Flood Warning issued March 16 at 1:57PM PDT until March 16 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling across

the warned area. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour have been

reported by automated rain gauges.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas. Areas around San Ysidro

Creek are especially at risk.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Montecito…

Carpinteria…

and Summerland.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.