Flash Flood Warning issued March 16 at 1:57PM PDT until March 16 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 330 PM PDT.
* At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling across
the warned area. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour have been
reported by automated rain gauges.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas. Areas around San Ysidro
Creek are especially at risk.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Montecito…
Carpinteria…
and Summerland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
