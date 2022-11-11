Bruce Gibson gains more votes against Jones in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Incumbent Bruce Gibson gained a further lead over opponent Bruce Jones holding 54 percent of the vote Friday afternoon in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.

In one of the closest watched races in SLO county, Jones trails with 46 percent as the county continues to count and certify election votes.

The last reported numbers in the coined "Battle of the Bruces" still had Gibson in the lead with 53 percent and Jones with 47 percent, so Gibson has increased his votes at a steady rate.

This closely watched race will determine the new board majority.

You can read more on the race from our reporter Dave Alley here.

