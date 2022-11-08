Skip to Content
2022 General Election Stories
By
Published 4:14 pm

Panetta and Gorman vye for U.S Congress District 19 seat

Congress – District 19 Candidates: Jimmy Panetta and Jeff Gorman
KEYT
Congress – District 19 Candidates: Jimmy Panetta and Jeff Gorman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Republican challenger Jeff Gorman are running to represent Northern San Luis Obispo County in U.S. Congress District 19 as voters head to the polls.

Incumbent Panetta, who currently represents District 20 in Congress, is seeking a fourth term in the redrawn newly formed District 19 hoping to continue to represent the environmental and healthcare interests of the people of northern SLO.

Panetta's Republican opponent, Jeff Gorman, is the owner of a financial service business and said he is set to take aim at the U.S. economy if elected.

District 19 now includes the San Luis Obispo County cities of Cambria, Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero following the redistricting census.

Updates will be provided here as election results begin to come into the station.

Article Topic Follows: 2022 General Election Stories
2022 general election
Congress – District 19
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content