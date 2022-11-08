Panetta and Gorman vye for U.S Congress District 19 seat

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Republican challenger Jeff Gorman are running to represent Northern San Luis Obispo County in U.S. Congress District 19 as voters head to the polls.

Incumbent Panetta, who currently represents District 20 in Congress, is seeking a fourth term in the redrawn newly formed District 19 hoping to continue to represent the environmental and healthcare interests of the people of northern SLO.

Panetta's Republican opponent, Jeff Gorman, is the owner of a financial service business and said he is set to take aim at the U.S. economy if elected.

District 19 now includes the San Luis Obispo County cities of Cambria, Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero following the redistricting census.

Updates will be provided here as election results begin to come into the station.