2022 General Election Stories
Grover Beach Mayor candidates plan quiet night in

Grover Beach mayoral candidates, Karen Bright (left), Stacy Korsgaden (right). (Photos courtesy of each candidate)
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– The two candidates for Grover Beach Mayor, Karen Bright and Stacy Korsgaden, will be enjoying election night from their local homes.

Current Grover Beach city councilmember Karen Bright and local businesswoman Stacy Korsgaden both have over three decades worth of experience living in the Grover Beach community.

Bright has run on a platform focused on her expertise in local politics as a city council member and prioritizing local issues such as housing, homelessness, and public safety.

Despite never being elected, Korsgaden is no stranger to politics having run twice for San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor. Korsgaden believes in addressing homelessness, public safety, and ensuring jobs in the community.

Both women will host friends and family at their homes for an election night that mirrors many voters featuring beer, wine, and tacos.

Updates will be provided as election results roll in starting this evening.

